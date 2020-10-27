Ronald P. “Pete” Rogers, 85, of Hinsdale, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. He passed peacefully with his dignity intact in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health. In keeping with Pete’s wishes all services will be private.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene family, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity celebrate home built during pandemic
- Charlestown man suffers serious injuries in crash on Keene's Route 9
- Police release name of Rochester man seriously hurt in Keene crash
- DHHS reports possible COVID exposure at Peterborough restaurant Oct. 13
- NH announces 77 more COVID-19 cases, at least six in Cheshire County
- Keene pushes toward social host ordinance to control parties
- 6 N.H. counties on Vermont COVID-19 restricted list
- As NH sees continued rise in COVID-19 cases, experts say to prepare for more
- FPU drops transgender-athlete inclusion policy following federal case
- NH reports 85 more COVID cases, at least 2 from Cheshire County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.