Ronald P. “Pete” Rogers, 85, of Hinsdale, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. He passed peacefully with his dignity intact in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health. In keeping with Pete’s wishes all services will be private and under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey.
