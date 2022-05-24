Ronald J. Leslie, 86, of Forest Street, Erving, Mass., died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at home.
He was born in Keene on Oct. 28, 1935, the son of James and Margaret (Pender) Leslie. Ron attended Keene High School, where he played baseball and football. Ronald served in the U.S. Marine Corps obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
On Oct. 11, 1958, Ron married the love of his life, Marjorie. He was a foreman for the Greenfield Tap & Die for many years until his retirement. He was also a surveyor for Northfield Mountain.
Ron enjoyed deer hunting, fishing with Marjorie at Wickett Pond in their little boat, playing pitch at Equis Spanish Gardens, and going to the French King Bowling Alley for morning coffee. He loved spending time at the Erving Senior Center playing pitch or participating in pitch tournaments, seeing his longtime friends and reading stories to children from Erving Elementary School who came to honor Veterans. One of his favorite pastimes was to watch his three grandchildren at their sporting events.
Among his survivors, Ronald leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Marjorie (Mattson) Leslie; a daughter, Kelly Leslie (Terry Waldron), of Bernardston, Mass.; a son, Timothy Leslie (Michelle), of Phillipston, Mass.; three grandchildren: Kelsey Bassett (Matt), and Seth and Troy Leslie; two sisters, Rita Leslie of Keene and Sandra Hamlin of East Swanzey; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves Jared Waldron, who was always there to fix his computer so Ron could play cribbage.
Ron was predeceased by a brother, Arnold “ Buck” Leslie, of Keene; and a sister, Audrey Holloway, of Northfield, Mass.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
