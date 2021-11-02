Ronald George McCormick, 89, of Bedford, Va., passed away at his home after a brief illness. His beloved wife was by his side.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1932, in Gloucester, Mass., to the late Owen and Helen McCormick. He went to Essex County Agricultural School before joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served honorably in the U.S. Army with B Battery, 143rd FA BN.
Ron was married for 62 years to his wife, Helen Vangie McCormick. He was the father of six, grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 30.
He is survived by his wife, and four sons and their families, and two love-adopted daughters: Brian and Merissa of Florida, Shawn and Vicki of New Hampshire, Ron and Sandy of Virginia, and Kent and Ruth of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his brother, Mike McCormack, and sister, Donna Mackey.
He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the SVDGA. He was a tool grinder for many years. He loved raising rabbits, beekeeping and gardening.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Carolee and Lynanne; two brothers, Owen McCormick and Jim McCormick; and three sisters, Marion Nicholson, Pat Conrad and Mary Parsons.
A memorial service will be held at Thaxton Baptist Church, Thaxton, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1400. Interment will be in Nelson Cemetery, Nelson, at a date to be determined.
