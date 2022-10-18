Ronald Gene Clark Sr., born on Nov. 3, 1943, to the late Willard and Josephine (Elliot) Clark, died on Oct. 1, 2022, in Westmoreland.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his brother, Willard Jr. “Sonny,” in 1966; his sister, Ann (Clark) McCool, in 1999; and his son, Ronald Jr., in 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Clark, of Keene; his granddaughter, Alexis Harvey, of Keene; and his nephew, Billy McCool, of Wilburton, Okla.
Per Ronald’s wishes there will be no services. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn Cemetery where he will be buried with his parents and brother.
