Ronald G. Kurz
Novelist, screenwriter and antiquarian bookseller Ronald G. Kurz, 79, of Hancock, passed away suddenly of heart failure early on May 7, 2020.
Ron was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 27, 1940, to Gordon L. Kurz and Dorothy D. (Driver) Kurz.
He graduated from Parkville High School, in Parkville, Md., in 1958, at 17 years old. He hitchhiked around the country after high school. Still 17, he joined the U.S. Army. He served from 1958-61 in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., and in the 8th Infantry Division in Germany as a scout and demolition specialist.
He worked as a corrections officer with the Maryland Department of Corrections for eight years. He quit to write a novel about the experience, published as “Lethal Gas” in 1974. He then worked as a theater manager in Baltimore for JF Theatres and Schwaber Theatres while writing in his off hours. His second book, “Black Rococo,” published in 1976, was written about those experiences.
With the publication of his first novel, he moved to Francestown in January of 1975. From 1975-82 he worked as a novelist and screenplay writer. He had various projects with Bud Yorkin Productions, CBS Television and Georgetown Productions, where he wrote the final draft of “Friday the 13th” (as Mark Jackson), and all of “Friday the 13th, Part II.” He also wrote “King Frat” (as Mark Jackson), “Eyes of a Stranger” and “Off the Wall.”
From 1982 to a few years ago he ran a one-man home-based antiquarian book business. He was twice divorced and the father of two sons, Scott and Daniel Kurz.
He married Ann Dillon in 2002 and moved from Antrim to Hancock.
Ron’s quiet presence hid a lively wit, and a kind and generous spirit. He had a great love for the written word, and a lifelong love of movies. He cared deeply for his wife and family. He was passionate about animals, especially dogs. He will forever be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Dillon; two sons: Scott Nelkens Kurz of Peterborough; and Daniel Nelkens Kurz, his wife, Bethany Porter Kurz, and their two daughters, Zessi Ann Kurz and Elyse Muriel Kurz, of Alstead; and his sister, Susan Kurz, of Linthicum, Md. He is predeceased by his brother, John Kurz, and survived by John’s family.
There will be a celebration of Ron’s life sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hancock Fire and Rescue, 40 Bennington Road, Hancock; Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446; or the Humane Society of N.H., 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
