Ronald E. Tacy
Ronald E. Tacy, 73, of Winchester, died Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Keene on March 20, 1946, the son of Earl and Emma (Nelson) Tacy. Ron was educated in Winchester schools and was a graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester. He then served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War in the Pacific theater aboard the U.S.S. Jenkins.
He was married to the former Donna Randall on July 1, 1988.
He worked in construction for many years in the area. He was a member of the Winchester VFW Post 3968, and the American Legion Post 44 in Winchester. He enjoyed ice fishing, and was an avid sports fan. He loved working around and caring for his home, and the camaraderie of friends. Unbeknownst to many, he had a wonderful singing voice.
He is survived by: his wife, Donna; a son, Christopher Tacy, and his wife, Jennie, of Marlborough; a daughter, Kelley Tacy, of Vermont; and his sister, Gloria Hooper, and her husband, James, who reside in Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.
There will be a VFW service on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Winchester VFW. A gathering of friends will follow at the facility.
Donations in his memory may be made to either Home Healthcare & Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431, or the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids MI 48827.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
