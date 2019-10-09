Ronald E. Stanclift
Ronald Eugene “Ron” Stanclift, 82, of Rolling Hills Drive, a native of Hinsdale, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, in the comfort of his home following a lengthy illness. His loving wife was at his side at the time of his passing.
Mr. Stanclift was born in Hinsdale on Dec. 9, 1936, the son of Eugene and Helen (Deneault) Stanclift. He was raised and educated in Hinsdale and was a graduate of Hinsdale High School, Class of 1954. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years and was honorably discharged from active service at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He had resided in Keene for 30 years and had been employed for 12 years for the City of Keene Public Works Department. He had also worked for the state of New Hampshire Liquor Commission as a retail clerk in their Hinsdale store.
Mr. Stanclift was a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post No. 5 and was a Fourth Degree Knight, Knights of Columbus, Leo Council No. 917. A devout Catholic, Mr. Stanclift was a communicant of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church and a former parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale.
He was an avid sports fan of all major sporting events and also enjoyed collecting stamps and flower gardening. For several years he was active with the Hinsdale Little League program serving as an umpire.
On Dec. 21, 1968, in Keene he was married to Judith Nye, who survives.
Besides his devoted and faithful wife of 50 years, he leaves: one son, Ronald Douglas Stanclift; three daughters: Kelly Savory, Denise Stanclift and Michele Kershaw; and four sisters: Sandra Jameson, Lorraine Lawrence, Marilyn Brooks and Joyce Schlicting. Additionally, he is survived by nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one daughter, Sherri Margenson.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, with Fr. Justin Baker, celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Michaels Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to St. Brigid’s Kitchen, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro 05301 or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro 05302.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
