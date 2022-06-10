Ronald D. LeBrun

Ronald D. “Ron” LeBrun, 71, of Mountain Road, South Deerfield, Mass., and formerly of Keene, died at his home in South Deerfield, Mass., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
His parents, Felix J. and Mildred E. (Smith) LeBrun, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 19, 1950, in Concord. Ronald grew up in Penacook, moving to Keene in 1964, and was a 1968 graduate of Keene High School.
Ron worked for more than 25 years as a forklift operator with C&S Wholesale Grocers in North Hatfield, Mass. When not hard at work, he enjoyed attending drag races and air shows. A huge fan of Creedence Clearwater Rival, Ron would always have their music playing in the background, day and night.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy L. Geanoulis, and her husband, Michael, of Key West, Fla.; two grandchildren, Kylie Safford and Chandler Castor; two great-grandchildren, Liam Safford and Julian Safford; three brothers: Richard “Richie” LeBrun and his wife, Robin, of Stoddard; Gary LeBrun of Keene; and Joe LeBrun of Laconia; a sister, Carol Sabol, and her husband, George, of Hopkinton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Sherry A. (Hartwell) LeBrun, on Aug. 17, 2006.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. LeBrun’s memory to The Hearing Loss Association of America, 6116 Executive Blvd., Suite 320, Rockville MD 20852 (development@hearingloss.org); or to a charity of one’s choice.
