Ronald C. “Ronnie” Goodnow, 80, a lifelong resident of Fitzwilliam, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1941, in Fitzwilliam, son of the late Ethel Anna (Campbell) and Roger Clark Goodnow. Following his schooling, Ron became employed by Port-O-Lite in Swanzey. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee for more than 50 years. Ron was a talented woodworker and very skilled with his scrollsaw. He enjoyed cheering for his team, the Red Sox.
Ron will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Mary Goodnow, of Fitzwilliam; his children: Lisa Normand and her husband, Brian, of Troy; and Michael Goodnow of Keene; his grandchildren: Stephanie Normand of Swanzey, Christina Normand of Bellows Falls, Vt., Jonathan Goodnow of Brattleboro and Christina Goodnow of Spofford; his siblings: Richard Goodnow and his wife, Rhonda, of Fitzwilliam; Sherry Goodnow and her significant other, Bob Warner, of Rindge; and Alan Goodnow and his significant other, Kathy Bray, of Lady Lake, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A graveside service for all who knew and loved Ron will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronald C. Goodnow’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 (www.Cancer.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences for the Goodnow family or to share memories of Ron, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
