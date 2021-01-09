Roland W. “Bucky” Racine, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
