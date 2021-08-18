Roland W. “Bucky” Racine Jr., 68, a lifetime resident of Winchester, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home.
Roland was born the son of the late Jeannette (Baron) and Roland W. Racine Sr. on Feb. 16, 1952, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1971.
Bucky was employed by Plumb Pak in Winchester for 10 years before his retirement in 2013. Prior, he was employed by American Tissue Paper Mill in Ashuelot for three years. He also worked for the Town of Winchester and Asplundh.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and going for long car rides. Bucky was a member of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department for many years. As a young man in school he excelled at baseball, basketball and soccer.
Mr. Racine is survived by his children and their spouses: Timothy J. Racine and his wife, Madonna, of Marlboro, Vt.; Michael F. Racine of Winchester; and Roland W. Racine III and his wife, Carol, of Keene; his siblings: Gloria Neill and her husband, Roy, of Belmont; and Richard Racine of Bristol, Vt.; a brother in-law, Francis Dominic, of Winchester; four grandchildren: Aliza Racine and her fiance, Elon Ogden, of Burlington, Vt.; Timothy Racine of Marlboro, Vt.; Isabella Marsigliano of Keene; and Gabriella Marsigliano of Keene; and his former wife, Jacki Delano, of Winchester. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bucky is predeceased by his sister, Jean Dominic.
In keeping with Bucky’s wishes, there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Roland W. Racine Jr. to Mt. Pisgah Sportsman’s Club, P.O. Box 217, Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
