Roland E. Leveille

Roland Edmund Leveille, 96, formerly of Troy, died at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on June 27, 2023. Roland was born in Berlin, N.H., the son of Lepold and Laura (Lamontange) Leveille.
Roland joined the Merchant Marines at age 14 on Dec. 7, 1941, on Pearl Harbor Day. He served from 1941-1946, transporting military supplies in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He lived and worked in Berlin until 1963 at the Brown Paper company as well as Fred Prince’s corner market. He moved his family to the Keene area working at Grand Union as meat cutter. Roland and Cecile purchased the Troy Market in the 1970s and ran a very successful business. He was a well known meat cutter, preparing grocery boxes for travelers going north to ski. Ted Williams was an occasional customer. Roland worked in stores in Vermont and managed a large restaurant in Florida. In his later years, he worked for Troy Power Sports.
Roland enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and sitting on the beach in Florida. He was an avid cribbage and poker player.
He is survived by his daughter Louise Centra of Manchester and his stepchildren, Elizabeth Malila (Edward) of Milton, Vt., Mary Ellen Hanrahan (Peter) of Topsham, Maine, John Liimatainen (Rosean) of Troy, David Liimatainen of Mashpee, Mass., Jill Frank (Jim) of DeLand, Fla., and Susan Reese of Troy; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Roland was predeceased by his wife, Mabel (Smith), former wife Cecile (Toombs), son Armand, daughter Nancy, granddaughter Kimberly Centra, stepgrandson Craig Liimatainen and predeceased by his parents and four siblings.
Services will be private.
Roland’s family would like to thank the staff at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the wonderful care they gave him over the past four years. He would say he was “treated like a King.” Special thanks to Compassus Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Memorial contributions may be made in Roland’s memory to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).