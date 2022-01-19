Roland A. Page Sr., 82, of Church Street in Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital.
Roland was born on April 12, 1939, in Danville, Vt., to Dorothy Page. He was raised in Barre and Danville. He worked as a “Beaterman” at G.E. Robertson Paper Company in Hinsdale. A very hard worker, Roland worked many hours even on the weekends at the paper mill and he also worked at a lumber mill and plastic factory during his lifetime.
On July 31, 1960, Roland married Irene Ida Hall. The couple shared more than 35 years together before Irene’s death in 1996.
Roland was a sports fan and an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed going to the Darling Inn meal site daily. He loved his dog, Loki, and their walks all around Lyndonville. Roland was the most kind and loving man you could ever know.
Survivors include his children: Roland “Bo” Page Jr. of Concord, Vt.; Todd Page and Linda of Hinsdale; Rosarene Page and her husband, Jason Bull, of Wheelock, Vt.; and Cory Page and April of Hinsdale; his siblings: Pete Dubray and Donna of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Myrtie Townsend of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Bev Rice and Carl of Rindge; Seemer Dubray and Jane of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Dolly Langmaid and Wayne of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; and Judy Fisher and Rick of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; seven grandchildren: Heather Page, Ryan McCutcheon, Nicole Page, Eric Page, Jessie Rose Greer, and David and Travis Hutchinson; and many great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Page, and a brother, Roger Dubray.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Waterford, Vt. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service.
