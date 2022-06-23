Roger William Sidileau, of Langdon Place in Keene, was granted his final wish on June 18, 2022, and went to his just reward.
Born April 17, 1928, to Frank and Marguerite (Tremblay) Sidilou in Leominster, Mass., he is survived by his wife, Joan P. Sidileau; his daughters, Joyce Levesque of Harrisville; Judy DeTour of Weare; and Jan Hartness of Westmoreland; a son, Richard Sidileau, of Banning, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters, both redheaded imps who always brought a smile to his face; as well as a menagerie of pets (woodchucks and cats not included).
After graduating from Ayer High School in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a light machine gunner and became a W.K.S. Parachutist for the 511th Infantry Division, Regiment Company B, Camp Haugen, Japan.
Upon his honorable discharge, Roger entered the Massachusetts School of Physiotherapy in Boston, where he was certified as a medical technologist, physical therapist and X-ray technologist. During his train commute to Boston, he met (and subsequently married) the girl of his dreams, the “Mardi Gras Queen” Joan Mahan. Upon graduation, Roger took the position of chief medical technologist at the Carrie F. Wright Hospital in Newport. Roger and Joan were married in 1952 and made their home in Newport for the next few years until Roger was offered the chief medical technologist position at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua.
In 1955, they bought their home in Hudson, where they started their family. Roger embraced fatherhood with great gusto. He could be frequently seen at any sporting event as a coach, umpire or his children’s most outspoken fan (and critic). This enthusiasm extended to any New England sports team, including the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, UConn women’s basketball team and the Patriots. To this end, one of his final requests is that Tom Brady, Bobby Orr, Larry Bird and David Ortiz serve as his pall bearers in return for his years of rabid dedication and tele-coaching. But, as in real life, he knew they will probably let him down.
Roger’s enthusiasm for life also extended to gardening. His garden was the pride (and vegetable repository) of the neighborhood. The garden was rich from composting of grass clippings, leaves and woodchuck carcasses, due to their untimely demise from Roger’s .22 as a result of their vegetable vandalism. His blueberry bushes were the envy of all and many benefitted from their bounty.
Roger’s dry sense of humor will never be forgotten. He was always ready with a great wisecrack, many of which his targets did not understand until it was too late. (You often had to be a family member to get it.)
Roger is predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, David; and Ted Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene, with a luncheon to follow in the church hall.
Fletchers Funeral Home will be assisting the family in the planning of these services. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the N.H. Food Bank or volunteering your time with a local food pantry or shelter.