Roger Paul Croteau, 80, a former resident of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
He was welcomed into the world on March 28, 1942, in Keene, son of the late Norman and Lillian (Boucher) Croteau. Following his schooling, Roger served in the U.S. Navy.
In 1992, Roger married Nancy Willson. They shared 30 years together until her passing in May of 2022. Roger was employed by S&S. An avid New England sports fan, he never missed watching a game. He always enjoyed the company of his four-legged friend, his cat, Clarence.
Roger’s survivors include his children: Paul Croteau (Julie) of Marlborough; Beth Cote (Rich) of Swanzey; Julie Morse (Walter) of Harrisville; and Todd Newstead of Keene; his stepchildren: Scott Beal, Mark Beal (April), Jeffrey Beal (Sharen) and Shawn Beal (Rhonda); his sister, Linda Haas, and her husband, David, of Keene; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his wife and parents, Roger was predeceased by his sister, Norma Nelson; his son, Mark Newstead; and his grandson, Cody Newstead.
Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Roger P. Croteau’s name are suggested to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org/donatetoday).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.