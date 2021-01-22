Roger M. Foley, 74, a lifetime resident of Swanzey, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He passed at Cheshire Medical Center with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Roger was born the son of the late Lillian (Thayer) and Merwin Foley on Jan. 8, 1947, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1965. On March 18, 1967, he was lucky enough to have exchanged vows with Sandra J. Duquette at the Swanzey Community Church. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 53 years.
Roger was the owner and operator of Sandy’s Auto in Swanzey for 40 years. Prior, he had worked at the Gilsum Tool and Die Company for two years as a machinist. He had a thirst for life (as well as vodka on ice).
He was a tough-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside kind of guy who always told it like it was. He enjoyed his days filled with deep-sea fishing, lobstering with his close friends and family, get-togethers around the pool, making the notorious “hard cider” on his antique cider press, spending time sitting by the fire in his infamous garage, anything a little bit illegal and, in later days, spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Foley is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Foley, of Swanzey; and his children: Roger T. Foley of Swanzey; Daniel A. Foley and his wife, Crystal, of San Diego; and Christine A. Foley and her significant other, Thomas Britt, of Swanzey. He is also survived by his siblings: Robert Foley, David Foley and Marie Foley; his seven grandchildren: Cassandra, Nathan, Alexis, Astraea, Madelyn and Audrey; and a great-grandson, Christopher. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Roger is pre-deceased by his sister, Judy Wyman.
Raise your (foam) cups in remembrance of this funny, kind, rough-around-the-edges guy who made his own path in life. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the spring at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey with a date and time of service to be published later. In keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required in the chapel. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Roger M. Foley to the American Diabetes Association Camp Care Free (for kids), 154 Lions Camp Way, New Durham NH 03855. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
