Roger L. Pelton, 82, of Langdon, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Claremont.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marylou Pelton, in 2004.
Roger served in the National Guard for six years and then worked in construction for the remainder of his life. He started Pelton Construction Inc. with his dad, Roger C. Pelton, also deceased. He loved to help others who might need a driveway repair or just a bucket of sand to keep from sliding in the snow. Roger loved to play cornhole, horseshoes, cards, and especially the game wizard, with his family. He always gloated about winning, which he did every time. He would want to make a wager which would usually involve a pie or cookies. He was a jokester and loved to pull pranks. He enjoyed hunting and just being outside in nature.
He is survived by his three daughters: Tracy Shepherd and her husband, Tony, of Newbury; Dacia Walsh and her husband, Tom, of Sapulpa, Okla.; and Shannon Nuckolls and her husband, Brandon, of Surprise, Ariz.; eight grandchildren: Sean, Sarah, Hannah, Andrew, Isaac, Caleb, Ethan and Blake; and four great-grandchildren: Othniel, Micaiah, Jael and Eli; a brother, Mike Pelton; and two sisters, Kathryn Targett and Anne Pratt.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, William C., Walter and Ed Pelton.
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).