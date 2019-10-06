Roger L. Caron
Roger Leo Caron was born Oct. 8, 1939, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester to Leo John Albert and Josephine Elsie Scarborough Caron in the wake of the start of World War II. His father worked for the Bath Iron Works building Naval destroyers for the war effort. They didn’t have a lot of money but they survived, and he passed the time as an avid reader devouring adventure stories that would set the tone for the rest of his life. He always said he never wanted to work in an office.
Serving his country in the U.S. Navy led to a career in sonar development and sales that took him on adventures all around the world in the company of photographers, oceanographers and other technological pioneers. He rubbed elbows with the likes of Jacques Cousteau, Walter Cronkite, and Harold Edgarton. His rabblerousing spirit allowed him to wink in the face of trouble (which he was often making). He was a tradesman, avid motorcyclist and explorer.
On Sept. 26, 1961, Roger married his lifelong love and high school sweetheart, Jacqueline Bergeron, at St. Bernard’s Church in Keene. The two of them found their way in and out of trouble together traveling, laughing and playing games. Once when they were exploring a Feldspar mine in New Hampshire the two of them almost went careening over the edge! They had a wild and busy household full of their four children (Nicole, Michelle, Danielle and Eric) as well as the occasional dog, horse or monkey. Roger ate like a cowboy: a steady love for dark beers, well seasoned meats and spices that would leave you with less taste buds than you started with. His cowboy sensibilities extended to his boots, guns and love of Westerns. He could be found gardening, fishing, ice racing on his motorcycle, skiing on water or snow, or bowling. Their household was not the typical one but it was full with wit, grit and spirit.
Roger Leo Caron passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 79.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Caron; children: Nicole Harding and her husband, Marc; Michelle King and her husband, John; Danielle Marquardt and her husband, Daniel; and Eric Caron; as well as his nine grandchildren. His legacy lives in his curiosity, verve and cantankerous sense of humor.
A memorial service is being held at 10 a.m. today at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy, Texas, with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Christus Foundation Nun Run, which provides vital healthcare services to children in 16 schools.
Donations can be made via the following website: https://christusfoundation.org/event/nun-run-2019/.
Funeral services are being held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas (281-391-2424).
