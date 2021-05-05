Roger L. Ball, 90, of Swanzey, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He passed unexpectedly and peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
