Roger L. Ball, 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Roger was born the son of the late Ella (Swett) and William Ball on Jan. 4, 1931, in Keene. He was educated locally and attended Sullivan schools.
On June 14, 1953, he exchanged vows with Mildred L. Ramsey in a double ceremony at the Unitarian Church in Bellows Falls. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 68 years.
Roger was employed by the Homestead Woolen Mill in Swanzey as a weaver for 25 years until his retirement in 1985. Prior, he had worked at Marlborough Manufacturing as a furniture builder.
He enjoyed talking on his CB Radio with the call handle “The Weaver.” He liked to cut and split wood. Time was spent going to family events. He loved animals, especially his dog, Emme.
Mr. Ball is survived by his wife, Mildred L. Ball, of Swanzey; his children: Julie A. Karr and her husband, Alan, of Troy; Steven R. Ball and his wife, Debra, of Rutland, Vt.; Judith S. Boulay and her significant other, Patrick Harrington, of Swanzey; Susan M. Fortini of Winchester; and Michael L. Ball and his wife, Yvonne, of Swanzey. In addition, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Roger is pre-deceased by his siblings: Jeanette and Charlie St. Pierre, Clifton and Dorothy Ball, Frank and Doris Ball, Donald and Eunice Ball and Russell and Norma Ball. He is also pre-deceased by his sons-in-law: Peter M. Boulay (2010) and Leo J. Fortini (2018).
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. Burial with military honors will follow in the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery, Railroad Street, Swanzey. In keeping with CDC standards masks and social distancing will be required. The family would prefer donations be made in memory of Roger L. Ball to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
