Roger Herbert Eastman, of Peterborough, lived a good life and worked to make the lives of his family, friends and students better as well. He died on April 29, 2023, in Peterborough at the age of 91.
He was the elder son of Herbert H. and Ella C. Eastman and was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 7, 1931. It was there and in Stamford, Conn., that he spent his earliest years before his family moved to California, settling first on the San Francisco peninsula and finally in San Gabriel.
Although he grew up in cities, Roger had a deep love of woods and mountains. This became stronger when, as a teenager and young man, he worked summers for the U.S. Forest Service in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in the Sierra Nevada. The work took him into the high-country wilderness, a beautiful and remote mountain world he remembered throughout his life.
He earned an undergraduate degree in English and philosophy from San Jose State College, after which he served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps in California, Japan and at the Marine Corps Institute in Washington, D.C. With the help of the G.I. Bill, he earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Stanford University, and he then took a position at Reedley College in the San Joaquin Valley of California. He taught for 30 years and was a teacher extraordinaire, teaching classes in philosophy, world religions, ethics and logic. Roger edited two anthologies — “Coming of Age in Philosophy” and “The Ways of Religion” — that were used in college courses across the nation.
In 1962 he married Jeannie Byram, a happy union that lasted for the rest of his life. Together with their daughters, Carolyn and Jennifer, the Eastman’s fostered a wonderfully close and loving family.
After retirement, the couple left California and settled in Harrisville, where Roger felt at home in the Eastern woodlands. Throughout his life he cultivated interests that gave great meaning to his life, including jogging, beekeeping, woodworking, reading and planting trees. His family and friends will forever remember his kindness and playful sense of humor.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and his younger brother, Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; and his daughters, Carolyn (Kevin Shupe) and Jennifer (Michael Clark).
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Historic Harrisville Inc., or to the Jennie Scott Legacy Fund of Scott-Farrar at Peterborough.