Roger E. Nichols, 88, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Keene Center Genesis in Keene, after a brief period of declining health.
He was born a son to the late Dorothy (Banks) and Karl T. Nichols on March 13, 1934, in Keene. He was educated locally at Keene High School. On Aug. 24, 1951, Roger joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant on Nov. 21, 1960.
On March 5, 1955, Roger married the love of his life, Carolyn Putnam, at the Court Street Congregational Church. They were happily married for 51 years until she passed away on Aug. 26, 2006.
Roger was fortunate enough to find love again. He exchanged vows with Willa Mitchell on April 25, 2009, and were happily married for the past 12 years until she passed away on Jan. 11, 2022.
Roger was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 30 years until he retired on March 13, 1989. Roger enjoyed running in marathons and even ran the Boston Marathon two times and also enjoyed biathlons. He would spend his time going biking, hiking, kayaking, playing golf and softball, and traveling. Roger was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol. Roger played on the U.S. Marines baseball team while stationed in Hawaii.
He was a part of the Keene Senior Center Swingers organization, a member of the Moose Lodge, Keene Senior Center and the Rough Riders retired postal cycling club. Roger was a member of the United Church of Christ.
Mr. Nichols is survived by his three children: Cathy Gray and her husband, Peter, of Keene; Kelley A. Nichols and her husband, Gary Trapani, of Langdon; and Terri L. Skantze and her husband, Norman, of Wolfboro; along with his brother, George Nichols, of Winchester. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Nicholas Garon and his wife, Raven; Benjamin Gray; Eliza Gray; Jane Skantze; and William Skantze; along with four great grandchildren: Kaydin, Kennedy, Elijah and Niyam; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is now rejoined with his two siblings, Nancy Keating and Richard Nichols.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at noon, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Although flowers will be greatly appreciated, the family has requested that all donations may be made out to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431; or to Hospice and Community Services, Keene NH 03431. (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
