Roger D. Neathawk, 72, of Cold River Road, Langdon, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Springfield (Vt.) Hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Brattleboro, the son of Charles and Juanita (Karlson) Neathawk. He attended schools in Bellows Falls and was a 1966 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. Following his service in the Army, he worked at the Smith Harriman Construction Company in Antrim. Roger was a member of the Pierce-Lawton American Legion in Bellows Falls and the VFW. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing slots at the casinos and spending time with his family.
On Sept. 7, 1968, in Grafton, Vt., Roger married Cindy Lloyd, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Darcy Matthews, and son-in-law Corey, of Charlestown; and Lisa Neathawk, and son-in-law Dan Colburn, of Langdon; one brother, William Neathawk, of Newfane, Vt.; four grandchildren: Katelyn and Cody Matthews, and Hunter and Kelsey Colburn; and three great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Camden and Mason. He was predeceased by two brothers: Charles Sr. and Edward Neathawk.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, with Father John Loughnane officiating. There will be a celebration of life following the service at the American Legion in Bellows Falls.
