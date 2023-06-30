Roger A. Borgeson would never answer his phone, but when the Lord called he answered on the first ring. He passed away from a long battle with cancer peacefully in his brother’s home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
He was born Jan. 28, 1959, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Robert and Carolyn Borgeson. In 1977 he graduated from Victor, N.Y., Senior High School and the BOCES trade school, majoring in carpentry. He worked many different jobs throughout his life. Some of them included Audio Vision Electronics for 10 years installing and servicing satellite television systems, and also at Hannaford Supermarket in Brattleboro for 12 years. One of his last employers before retirement was Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
Rodger was a quiet soul, but full of life. He was a minimalist by nature. He would tinker repairing and reusing an item instead of purchasing it new. He had a good sense of humor but not everyone appreciated it. He aspired to be a gourmet cook watching Julia Child and the Food Network.
He had a host of hobbies including model cars, woodworking and vintage stereo equipment. His greatest hobby or obsession was his love of recorded music. To him it was more than just songs. If you started talking about music with him, you opened Pandora’s Box. He was a wealth of knowledge when it came to the history of rock and other music genres. He had an amazing ability to hear the most minute and obscure tones and lyrics. Many of us miss those details listening to the same recording. His specialty and love was rock music. Name a band, and he could tell you every member, every hit song, and how many weeks they spent in the Top Forty. You start to sing a lyric and he would tell you which artist sang it and any other recordings. Sadly, given his love and knowledge, he never pursued a career in any music field. He had hundreds of thousands of music files, which consumed his time. Among all those recordings, his favorite was “Miles From Nowhere” by Cat Stevens. He said it was HIS song. It described him to a “T.”
Rodger was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Borgeson.
He is survived by his only son, Rodger Borgeson, of Brookline, Vt.; his sister, Karen Elliot (Ken), of Leydon, Mass.; his brother, Ricky Borgeson (Linda), of West Chesterfield; his sister, Christine Klauck (Darrell), of Elloree, S.C.; as well as extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
