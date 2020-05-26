Rodney A. Williams
Rodney A. “Rod” Williams, 72, a longtime resident of Stoddard, died on May 5, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health.
Rodney was born the son of the late Marjorie L. (Heffer) and Thurston V. Williams on Feb. 13, 1948, in Nashua. He graduated from Wilton High School with the class of 1966. Rodney went on in his studies and attended the University of Miami in Florida.
On July 19, 1999, he exchanged vows with Dale Foster in Stoddard. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Dale passed on Oct. 22, 2016, after 18 years of marriage.
He was the co-owner and operator, with Gorden Garnett, of Land Contractors Inc. in Stoddard for 30 years. Rod had an artist’s touch moving dirt and stone with large equipment.
Rod lived in the rural community of Stoddard “off the grid.” He loved the land and his farm on the North Branch River. Rod did it his way. He was fun-loving, gentle, kind and generous with a wonderful sense of humor. He was always ready to help anyone and enjoyed doing so. Rod will be missed by many, including the Heineken Company, LOL.
Rod is survived by his sister, Marsha L. Foster of Milford; a sister in-law, Sigrid Williams, of Francestown; and a brother in-law, Matthew Yakovakis, of Amherst. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Rod was predeceased by a brother, Roger T. Williams, in 2000; a sister, Audrey Yakovakis, in 2015; and a brother-in-law, Allan Foster, in 2016.
In keeping with Rodney’s wishes there are no calling hours. Due to the current issues a gathering to celebrate Rodney’s life will be held at “The Farm” with a date to be announced later. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
