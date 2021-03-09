Rodman T. Daugherty, 96, of Richmond, passed on to the next life on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home.
Rod was born on Dec. 8, 1924, and grew up in Northport, N.Y. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years during World War II on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.
On Feb. 4, 1950, he married Carol Lucille Ralph of New Jersey. The couple remained in Northport and raised a daughter, Kyle Susan, and a son, Christin Ralph. Rod worked at the Northport VA Hospital for 35 years, retiring in 1980. In 1982 the couple built a new home on a 20-acre lot in Winchester, where they lived for the next 29 years.
Rod loved working his land, small orchard and vegetable garden and taking pictures of the wildlife that visited their backyard. He was a avid birdwatcher and photographer and dabbled in a little local theatre. Rod was lovable, quick with a joke and fond of labeling himself the “Godfather of the Daugherty Compound.” He moved to Richmond in 2011 to live with his son and daughter-in-law and was surrounded by the next three generations of Daugherty’s. He passed peacefully at home.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carol, in 2009. He is survived by his son, Chris Daugherty, and his wife, Maureen; his daughter, Kyle Vohlken, and her husband, Dick; his grandsons: Bryce Daugherty and his wife, Karen; Trevor Daugherty and his wife, Katrina; and Collin Vohlken; and his great-grandchildren: Aderyn, Keegan, Abigail, Sadie, Se’ and Rosalie Daugherty.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, in the spring.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
