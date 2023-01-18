Roclyne E. Laporte

Roclyne E. “Roc” Laporte, of Media, Pa., left this world for his next adventure on Jan. 3, 2023. Roc passed at his winter home in Sarasota, Fla., after a very brief illness.
Born in 1939 in Troy (population 1,321), Roc went on to create a classic “Life Well Lived.” Roc put himself through the University of Chicago, gaining both a law degree and an MBA. He specialized as a corporate attorney for large firms such as Sears, Roebuck and Co., The Franklin Mint and AAA. His last (and favorite) position was GM of Quantum Television in Puerto Rico.
Roc was a world traveler who loved experiencing other cultures, always returning home with local art, great stories and new friendships. He actually checked off all of his bucket locations except one — Russia.
He was unfailingly generous with his knowledge and passionate about helping others reach their financial and career goals. “Thank God for Rocky’s help” is a familiar phrase used by many of those he mentored and helped prepare to fund their college, homes or retirement.
Roc was a wonderful father to his son, Damon, and a strong set of shoulders for all his extended family. Everyone loved Roc.
Roc and Dolores lived an unusual lifestyle together for 43 years, each with jobs demanding heavy travel. Whenever possible they tagged along on each other’s trips. One particularly crazy year had them both departing the Philadelphia Airport every Sunday night — Roc headed to Puerto Rico and Dolores to Phoenix. They reunited at the airport on Friday nights to head home for the weekend.
They built a house in Media, Pa., 33 years ago, which always remained their real home. They totally enjoyed their unorthodox life and had an absolute blast together.
Roc is survived by his wife, Dolores Dinyon; his son, Damon (Marcie); his grandsons, Max and Ben; and his sisters, Bernyce Hellus and Jean Kenney (Sam Rounseville).
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Route 352) and Knowlton Roads, Middletown Twp., Media, Pa. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Media Cemetery.