Roberta Margaret Guyette

Roberta Margaret (Quigley) Guyette, 59, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Nelson, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home.
Roberta was born the daughter of the late Martha (Stowell) and Terrence Quigley on July 26, 1963, in Keene. She attended Keene High School and later obtained her GED. She worked at Smiths Medical, MPB and The Keene Sentinel for many years. Upon retiring she actively volunteered at local food pantries.
On Dec. 18, 1998, Roberta exchanged vows with the love of her life, Lee Guyette. They had a simple service in Swanzey with their family and friends surrounding them. Roberta enjoyed spending time with family and friends above all else. In her younger years you would see her out with her long blonde hair in her ’67 Camaro.
Later, she became an avid fisherwoman who always caught the biggest bass — no matter what her husband, Lee, says! She enjoyed endless days on the water fishing with her husband Lee and Rob Lee eating “sammiches”! She also had a love for the outdoors and could often be found on a riverbed somewhere camping with Lee and catching fish long into the night! Some of her favorite spots were Cass Pond, Scott Pond and the Connecticut River.
You would also find her at many events sporting her favorite T-Rex costume and putting smiles on everyone’s face!
She had a love for football and was a diehard Patriots fan for many years — until Brady left! She did still watch as she also liked Gronk, but just said it wasn’t the same!
Growing up she loved 4-H, drawing horses, baking, cooking and raising hell with her sisters, Vicki and Susan.
She attended Munsonville Elementary School where she and her sisters had to walk uphill both ways to get to the bus in the snow with bread bags on their feet so they didn’t get wet (lol that was her favorite story to tell).
Her children meant the most to her and she loved attending the Backstreet Boys concert with her daughter, Chrystal, and AC/DC with her son, Eric, and it was EPIC! She also loved her summer trips to Virginia to see her boys, Heath and Ed. They showed her new places, introduced her to new friends and took her camping, where she loved sitting around the fire listening to Ed play his guitar.
In her not-so-spare time, she would attend many mud bogs and cheer for her family (Melissa, Timmy, Tommy, Dan and Big Adam) and friends (unless the friends were beating the family). She enjoyed bonfires and dancing around like it was nobody’s business! She also loved going to the softball field to cheer on her many friends. She loved Farmville and Facebook for many years and made lifelong connections with people she considered extended family all over the world! She had a love for animals, wild or domestic, she loved her bulldogs, her tortoise, Ivanhoe, and her old farm with mini-horses and emus! She was larger than life, stubborn as a mule, tough as a bull, and the feistiest smartass you would ever meet, with a vibrant soul, caring heart and a love for all!
Mrs. Guyette is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Lee Guyette; her children: Chrystal Rondeau and her partner, Brian, of Swanzey, and their soon-to-be-son, Lucas Andrew Bobbie; Eric Rondeau and his wife, Aldijana, of Concord; Edwin Guyette of Virginia; and Heath Guyette and his wife, Hannah, of Virginia, and their soon-to-be-son, Samuel; her siblings: Vicki Bidwell and her husband, Rick, of Troy; Susan Quigley of Salisbury, N.C.; and Kelly Mckeen of Yarmouth, Maine; a sister-in-law, Gail Guyette, of Swanzey; her nieces and nephews: Melissa Bidwell and her partner, Dan Drugg, of Fitzwilliam, and their children, Makenzie and Dillon; Timmy Bidwell and his partner, Jamie Leigh Webber, of Troy, and their children, TJ and Julian; Tommy Bidwell of Troy; Rob Lee and his partner, Angelina, of Walpole, and their children, Maxwell, Lyra, Damon and Everett; Cory Lounder and his partner, Amber, of Concord, and their children; Holly Quigley and her partner, Pat, of Brookline, and their children; Terrence Quigley of Troy; Chad Lounder and his wife, Amanda, of Oklahoma, and their children; Ashley Lounder Rodriguez and her husband, Eddie, of New Jersey; and Steven Jean and his wife, Sabrina, of Georgia, and their children; her Aunt Deb Lacount of Manchester; her cousins: Kevin Stowell and his wife, Tara, of Swanzey; Tammy Stowell of South Carolina; and Eugene Spears and his wife, Marsha, of Winchester; her great aunt, Patricia, and the late Joe Spears, of Keene; Lee’s Uncle Carlton Guyette of Swanzey; and her lifelong friends, Barb and Ray Estes, of Manchester.
She is preceded by her parents, Martha and Terrence Quigley; her maternal grandparents, Martha and Robert Stowell; her paternal grandparents, Albert and Mildred Quigley; and her mother-in-law, Grace Guyette.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey.
