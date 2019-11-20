Roberta C. Bath
On Oct. 15, 2019, Roberta C. (Monty) Bath, 90, a resident of Keene, passed away at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene.
She was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Mechanicsville, N.Y., the daughter of Francis and Mary (Grace) Monty. She was a 1946 graduate of Villas High School.
For many years she worked for National Grange Insurance Company in Keene. Throughout the years she would escape to the beauty of her summer home in Alstead — with its view of the lake it was the perfect place to unwind and to just take in nature.
Roberta loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Nothing brought her greater joy than being “Grammie Bobbie.” She loved the holidays and enjoyed doing crafting projects, including wreath making. She also enjoyed the time that she spent traveling with her sisters.
She is survived by her sons: Michael Bath; and Greg Bath and his wife, Judy; two granddaughters: Jennifer Delisle and Jayna McWhoter; her great-granddaughter, Kathryn Grace; her brother, Paul Monty; her sisters: Betty Corbett, Bonnie Spaulding and Dorothy Mudge; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Roberta will be remembered in a Memorial Service at the 2nd Congregational Church, North Street, East Alstead on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center, Activity Fund, 298 Main St., Keene 03431; or to Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.