Robert William Brewer
Robert William Brewer, of Henniker, passed away on April 1, 2020, following a recent illness.
Rob was born on Nov. 22, 1949, and grew up in Barre, Mass. He spent his summers with his aunt and uncles on the family farm, known locally as The Daunt Farm. Those memories were some of his most cherished, and instilled in him his love of cows, baseball, farming and a simple way of life.
Rob was an incredibly hard worker and his love for the lumber industry started at just 14 years old while working after school nailing pallets for Dave McNiven in Barre. One day Dave asked Rob if he wanted to go logging with him, and the rest is history.
Rob graduated from Barre High School in June 1967, continuing his employment at The Allen Foundry until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1969. Rob completed basic training in Fort Dix, N.J. He married his “best girl,” Barbara (Rich) of Winchester in December and left for Fort Sill, Okla., days later. Barbara soon followed, driven by Rob’s brother, Steve, in Rob’s 1964 Chevy Biscayne with no windshield wipers (in January!) and a portable record player on her lap the whole way. Rob left a pregnant Barb for the Republic of South Vietnam in June 1970 and was stationed in Da Nang, one of the most important port cities. Working primarily in shipping and transportation, Rob quickly rose to the class of sergeant, E-5, in an unprecedented amount of time. The Red Cross notified Rob that his son was born that December of 1970, four days after his birth. Upon discharge from the Army, Rob was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Bronze Star Medal for exemplary meritorious service.
Upon his return home in May 1971, Rob worked at the Wood Flour Mill in Winchester before finding his way to Cersosimo Lumber in Brattleboro. He continued to work in the lumber and logging industry, including owning his own lumber business, right up to his death.
Rob was a well-respected man in the lumber business and was known for his unorthodox management style and vast knowledge of everyone and everywhere, lumber-related. Rob devoted his life to working and it is what brought him peace.
The only thing more important to Rob than work was family, and he leaves his wife of 50 years, Barbara; his son, Jim, and his partner, Judy, and her son, James; his daughter, Meghan; and his three granddaughters, Jade, Rhiannon and Ella, who were the absolute light and joy of his life.
Rob also leaves his beloved brothers, Brad, Phil, John and Steve, as well as their respective families, which includes many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Agnes (Daunt); father, Herbert; and sister, Elizabeth Minkler.
We would also like to note that Rob recently celebrated 43 years of continuous sobriety with the help of the Alcoholics Anonymous program and his faith in God. Following the 12 A.A. traditions, Rob mentored and sponsored hundreds of fellow alcoholics and addicts seeking recovery. His story and example allowed many to maintain their own life of sobriety.
Services are under the care of the Pillsbury Funeral Home, Barre, Mass. A private Christian burial will take place for the family and a celebration of life will be forthcoming. The family requests no flowers and that any donations be made in Rob’s name to the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.