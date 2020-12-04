Robert W. Ham

Robert William Ham, 85, of Delavan, Wisc., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Wisc., after a brief illness.
He was born in Chicago on July 20, 1935, to Robert and Marcella (Kramer) Ham.
Bob’s career in business spanned six decades and five continents. He was the Vice President of Sales of the International Data Systems Division of Avery Dennison during his 25 years there, and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Polyonics, Inc. He served on the boards of Imtec, Inc. and Polyonics, Inc., most recently as the Chairman of the Board before retiring in 2018.
Bob was quick-witted, genuine and an overall great guy. He was active in the community and served on numerous committees and boards. He loved traveling, reading, and enjoying life on Lake Delavan. More than anything, he loved people and wanted to see them succeed, whatever the endeavor. He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and family members.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kearns Ham, who died in 1985; and Judy Basil Ham, who died in 2015. He is survived by his children: Peggy Ham Payne and her husband, Donald, of Holliston, Mass.; Steven Ham and his wife, Mali Naksuk, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Amy Moore and her husband, Mark, of Lake Geneva, Wisc.; Danielle Akin of Woonsocket, R.I.; and Shauna Basil and her husband, Dan Kazachkov, of Norwood, Mass.; his brother, Fred Ham, and his wife, Sharon, of South Bend, Ind.; his sister-in-law, Geraldine Kearns, of Chicago; and his nephew, Ed Kearns, of Delavan, Wisc. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Tricia Lochiatto and her husband, Eric, of Medway, Mass.; Lyndsay Bache of Somerville, Mass.; Sydney Lortz of Dorchester, Mass.; Millie Bache of South Royalton, Vt.; Robert, Julian and Maxwell Payne of Holliston, Mass.; William and Brooklyn Phetdee of Las Vegas, Nev.; Vaune and Jett Moore of Lake Geneva, Wisc.; a great-grandson, Mason Lochiatto, of Medway, Mass.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
When gathering safely is possible, a Celebration of Life will be held. Please email bob.ham.service@gmail.com to be added to an invitation list for his Celebration of Life. Memorials can be directed to the Salvation Army, in memory of Bob Ham, P.O. Box 766, Mukwonago WI 53149 (give.salvationarmyusa.org). Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, Wisc., is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.