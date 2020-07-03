Robert W. ‘Bob’ Ballou
Robert W. “Bob” Ballou, 78, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed unexpectedly and peacefully after a period of declining health on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Robert was born on Oct. 25, 1941 in Keene, the son of the late Ruth (Davis) and Ronald Ballou. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School in the Class of 1950.
Bob was a patriot and enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He served his enlistment and was honorably discharged.
On Nov. 14, 1964, he exchanged vows with Gail Lewis at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 55 years.
Bob worked at Markem Inc. in the shipping and receiving department for 35 years before retiring in 2011.
He could be found mowing his lawn or friends’ lawns. Time was spent going to and having family gatherings. Bob was involved in his church. He had been a deacon at the Jaffrey Congregational Church for many years. More recently, Bob was a member of the First Congregational Church of Swanzey. He could be found working church suppers, especially the chicken barbeque supper every year. Bob was always willing to lend a hand at various church and community events.
You would see Bob driving his truck around town, usually with his wife at his side or the family dog. He played cribbage at the Keene Senior Center with friends. He loved helping and being with people. Bob was a true giver.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gail Ballou of Swanzey; his daughter, Jenny R. Gordon of Swanzey; a granddaughter, Kellie E. Gordon of Swanzey; and his sister, Sandra J. Gourley and her husband, James, of Surry. Bob was pre-deceased by his daughter, Michelle E. Ballou in 1985 and his sister, Dorothy E. Hackett in2005.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave. Keene. A graveside service will occur on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32 South), in Swanzey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Robert W. Ballou to: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03756.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene. (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com)
