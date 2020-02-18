Robert Taylor Sherwin
Robert Taylor Sherwin, 79, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Genesis Keene Center following a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on Aug. 7, 1940, the son of the late Alice (Perry) and Lionel Sherwin. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1958. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life, Bridget Dolan.
Robert had been employed by Narow Fabrics. He spent much of his career as a machinist at Markem, from which he retired.
Active in his younger years, Robert continued to stay motivated as part of the Cheshire Walking Group. He had a great interest in history and enjoyed participating in events at the Cheshire Historical Society. He was popularly known for his hobby of kite flying.
The family reflects on Robert as being a wonderful man with a generous spirit. He was smart, artistic and will be dearly missed.
Robert leaves behind two sons, Steven Sherwin and Mark Sherwin, both of Keene; one grandson, Johnathan Sherwin of Keene; and two siblings, William Sherwin of Keene and Marlene Sherwin of Keene.
He was predeceased by his wife, Bridget Sherwin, in 2002; and three siblings, Pauline Sherwin, Marjory Sherwin and Winnie Sherwin.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Sherwin’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Robert, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
