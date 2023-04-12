Robert Streeter Perry passed away surrounded and supported by the love of family and friends at his home in Keene on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the age of 84.
Bob was born at Eliot Community Hospital in Keene on March 31, 1939, the son and second child of Charles W. and Charlotte E. (Bedaw) Perry. He attended Fuller, Tilden, Central Junior High, Keene Junior High School and Keene High School (“honorary” class of ‘57) before going to Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania for two years and graduating in 1958. He then received a BA in business from Syracuse University in 1966 and an MBA from Plymouth State College in 1982.
On Aug. 17, 1963, Bob married the love of his life, Judith Fones, in Scarsdale, N.Y. They have a daughter, Bevin Perry, of South Windsor, Conn., and son, Jonathan M. Perry (Shannon), of Keene. Their four grandchildren are Jacqueline (Jax) Perry of Boston, Samuel (Sam) Perry of Keene, Bailey Puebla of Vermont and Riley Puebla of Connecticut. He is survived by twin sisters, Susan Landers Gilbert and Sarah Handford, of Keene; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Bill; and his sister-in-law, Janice.
Over his lifetime, Bob was employed as a camp counselor at the Hill Camp on Silver Lake in Chesham; at Kingsbury Machine Tool Corp. in Keene; GE in Syracuse, N.Y.; Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, N.Y.; as Treasurer, VP and President of New England Acceptance Corp. in Keene; as Treasurer of Perry Motors in Peterborough; and finally two years at the American Red Cross in Keene.
He served terms on the Boards of Directors of Apple Hill Chamber Players, The Woodard Home, Cheshire National Bank, American Red Cross in Keene, City of Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment (past Chairman), and Keene Lions Club (member since 1971 and recipient of a Melvin Jones Fellowship). He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for more than 45 years, a founder and President of Volunteers Enabling Transportation, and a volunteer at the information desk of Cheshire Medical Center until the week before he passed.
Bob liked to say about his childhood friend, Jonathan Daniels, “If your goal is to leave this world better than you found it, he certainly did.” Bob lived this mantra to the fullest. He shared his love of family, friends, community, stories and laughter generously and openly. The pride he felt in his children’s and grandchildren’s many performances and achievements was evident through his constant attendance, support and praise. For those who were lucky enough to enter his vast circle, we hope the memories bring comfort and smiles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheshire Health Foundation, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431 and/or Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St. Keene, NH 03431.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon with a time of reflection from family and friends at noon, both to be held in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private and at a later date.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.