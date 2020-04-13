Robert S. Hamilton
The community and lives of the many students that Robert S. “Bob” Hamilton’s huge and compassionate heart touched over the years is saddened with his passing on April 3, 2020. Bob was 72 when he died in the emergency room among caring strangers. His family was understandably not allowed to be present.
His parents, Doris (Spell) and Robert S. Hamilton Sr., proudly welcomed their son into the world on May 31, 1947, in Hartford, Conn.
Bob’s extensive college education commenced in 1968 when he attended Grove City College in Pennsylvania. In 1973 he earned his bachelor’s degree in speech therapy from the University of Connecticut and, in 1974, his master’s degree in speech therapy from the University of Vermont.
Bob was a Renaissance man who shared many interests over his lifetime. In the family, he was known as “Barbecue Bob.. Summer, fall, winter or spring, he would be in the backyard in his three-grill, all-season, tented barbecue pit, grilling up the day’s dinner in shorts and a smile. He made sure that all people were fed — food and wine were his specialty. An avid fisherman, Bob had a special love of the ocean and deep sea fishing. He was thrilled to live in Beverly, Mass., where he was near the sea. When the family moved to New Hampshire in 1994, he made Georgianna promise that he could go fishing whenever he pleased — and he did!
He loved working as a speech therapist. He had a great insight into how to work with children. He made it a fun adventure, as opposed to just work. All children (and some lucky adults) were given his signature gift, a nose flute.
In 1985, Bob worked at the Brandon Training School and transitioned in 1986 to the Rutland, Vt., school district. In 1989, he worked with the Lynn, Mass., school district until 1994.
Most of his career was spent in Keene’s elementary schools, primarily at Symonds School. The last five years were devoted to Keene High School. At first, it was a bit of a shock, but he grew to enjoy it immensely. Many of the high school students were students he had helped when they were in elementary school. He loved seeing and working with them as young adults.
He retired in 2015, but he was never bored. He volunteered for the town of Westmoreland in the Medical Reserve Corps as the communication person. Initially he took a ham radio course in order to operate the radio in the event of a town emergency, but eventually he branched out. He joined radio clubs in Vermont and New Hampshire. It brought him great joy to communicate with so many people who became great friends.
Bob was fascinated with watches and clocks. For 20 years he served as Westmoreland’s official clock winder. He faithfully wound all the clocks at home, as well. He was pathologically punctual, and suffered greatly waiting for his wife to get moving — a long-standing family joke.
In retirement, he worked for Monadnock Developmental Services, where he took on a student he had known at Keene High. Together, they went fishing, hiking and thrift-store shopping. He also volunteered as a CASA advocate. Going to court meant dressing up in a suit and tie — a real debacle for a man who always wore cargo shorts! However, it was important for him to defend a child’s right for representation, and he took his responsibilities very seriously.
He often said that his favorite job of all time was working at the Summit Winery in Westmoreland. He was a people person, and it gave him an opportunity to expound on all aspects of food and wine. He loved giving tastings and meeting people. He enjoyed the whole process of winemaking, crushing, bottling, corking and labeling. He was a warm, wonderful, knowledgeable man who could talk about anything and everything. He enjoyed meeting all who came his way with a warm welcome and a happy smile. He loved hearing their stories and asking questions to get to know them better.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Georgianna (Harden) Hamilton, of Westmoreland; his son, Daniel S. Hamilton, and his wife, Becky Hamilton, and their son, A.J. Beyer, of Keene; his daughter, Caroline S. Hamilton, of Bozeman, Mont.; his sister, Marion Sachdeva, of New Haven, Conn.; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. His parents predeceased him.
Those who knew him best will truly miss his stories, witty jokes, warm and full smile, and easy laughter. The love that he shared will never end.
A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined when it is safe to gather. It will be at his favorite place, his happy place, the Summit Winery.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to CASA of NH (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), P.O. Box 1327, Manchester, NH 03105.
