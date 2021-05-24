A celebration of the life of Robert S. “Bob” Hamilton Jr., 72, of Westmoreland, who passed away on April 3, 2020, will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at The Summit Winery, 719 Route 12, Westmoreland, Bob’s favorite place, his happy place. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with this celebration of Bob’s life.