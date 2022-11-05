Robert S. Evans

Robert Sanders “Bob” Evans, 77, of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Covenant Living of Keene.
He was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Athol, Mass.
Bob was a beloved husband, grandfather, stepfather, uncle, brother and father-in-law. An antique and book dealer, Bob was the 41-year proprietor of Fat Chance Antiques in Winchester.
A graduate of the Tilton School and Dartmouth College, Bob was an aficionado of New York Times crossword puzzles, jazz, P.G. Wodehouse and Necco wafers. With his wife, Deb, Bob enjoyed travel and hiking. He was especially attached to the beautiful village and lovely people of Albiano, Italy, where he spent time every summer. Bob is remembered by his grandchildren for his silly jokes, generosity and warm presence. Among countless fond memories, his stepsons tell of his tri-state mini-golf adventure road trips.
Along with his wife and partner of 38 years, Deborah Baldwin, Bob is survived by his stepsons: Bradley Swartout and his wife, Alaina Barker, of Swanzey; and Tim and his wife, Jen Swartout, of Keene; his seven grandchildren, Simon, Sebastian, Xander, Harrison, Evelyn, Lucy and Ionie; his sister, Paula Lanni, of Maynard, Mass.; and his nephew, Chris, and wife, Rebecca Lanni, of Maynard, Mass.
The family wishes to especially thank the wonderful staff at the Health Center of Covenant Living of Keene and Hospice at HCS, Keene, for their excellent care and support throughout his illness.
The family welcomes friends to a celebration of Bob’s life on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Exhibit Hall of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.