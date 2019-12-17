Robert S. Austin Sr.
Robert S. Austin Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of West Swanzey, died early Sunday morning on Dec. 15, 2019.
He was born in Keene on March 11, 1932, the son of Louise (Newell) and Howard Austin. His wife of 38 years, Joan Nancy (Blair) Austin, passed in 1988. His later partner in life, Elaine Duquette, passed in 2012.
“Hoppy,” as he was commonly known by, is survived by his five children: Brenda Beal and her husband, Dick, of Spofford; Robert Austin Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Marlborough; Bruce Austin and his wife, Barbara, of Reading, Mass.; Gary Austin and his wife, Julie, of Swanzey; and Bryon Austin and his wife, Bea, of Keene; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hoppy is predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings: Jeanette Rondeau, Angell Rondeau and David Rondeau.
Hoppy worked briefly at the Homestead Woolen Mill, operated a well-drilling business, worked for various contractors for many years and, later in life, worked for himself as a carpenter. He had a passion for country western music, singing and playing guitar and bass for many decades with numerous local bands and his own. Our family has many vivid memories of him singing, playing in bands and seeing how he loved being on stage.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial will be in the spring in the Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.