Robert R. Hinckley
Robert R. “Dick” Hinckley, 81, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Spofford, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Robert was born the son of the late Gertrude (Paine) and Orin Hinckley on March 10, 1939, in Framingham, Mass. He was educated in Marlborough, Mass., and graduated from Marlborough High School with the class of 1958.
Dick was a patriot, and on Sept. 23, 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served his time with distinction as a machinist mate (MM) stationed with the Seabees. Dick was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Fleet Marine Combat Operations Insignia and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of MM-1 E-6 on Sept. 22, 1969.
On Dec. 12, 1984, he exchanged vows with Elizabeth R. White. They were married in a simple service at their home in Spofford with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 35 years.
Dick was employed by the Kingsbury Machine Co. in Keene as a machinist for 20 years before his retirement in 1997.
He enjoyed working with his hands on wood projects and time was spent working in the yard. He enjoyed going on car trips, especially to the ocean. His life was surrounded by his children and the numerous foster children he brought into his home. Dick was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and, in time, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dick was also community spirited. He was an active member of the Keene American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years.
Mr. Hinckley is survived by his wife, Elizabeth R. Hinckley, of Keene; his children: Debra Stephenson and her husband, Glenn, of Keenesburg, Colo.; David Hinckley and his wife, Jinsook, of Fayetteville, Ga.; Dianne Lee and her husband, Vinal, of Papillion, Neb.; and Dawn Hinckley of Cibalo, Texas; his stepchildren: Arthur Desrosiers and his wife, Sharon, of Hooksett; Donna Desrosiers of Hooksett; Elizabeth Desrosiers of Winchendon, Mass.; and Michele Desrosiers of Keene; his siblings; Carolyn Holland of Old Saybrook, Conn.; June Seagrane of Uxbridge, Mass.; Helen Gauthier of Tuscon, Ariz.; William Hinckley of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Corrinne Blair of Berlin, Mass.; and Patricia Hinckley of Keene. In addition, he leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dick is pre-deceased by his sister, Ethel Scanderowski.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are no calling hours. Burial will take place privately with military honors at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Donations should be made in memory of Robert R. Hinckley to Ruck-Up, Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
