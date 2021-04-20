Robert P. “Bob” Secord, 72, a lifetime resident of Winchester, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Robert was born the son of the late Barbara (Nelson) and Gilbert Secord on Feb. 16, 1949, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School in the class of 1967.
On Oct. 27, 1973, he exchanged vows with Shelley M. Willard at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winchester. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 47 years.
Bob was a worker and thoroughly enjoyed being with people. For 53 years he was the owner and operator of Secord’s Creami Cone in Swanzey. He was also known as the proprietor of Secord’s Auctions and several other local businesses and ventures.
Bob enjoyed walking and working his properties, including Chipper Hill, and spending time outdoors. Bob and Shelley recently became snowbirds in Palm Beach County, Fla. Bob was a well-respected member of the business community. He was civically and community minded, as a former member of the Winchester School Board, N.H. State Constitutional Convention, State Legislature, Connecticut River Bridge Commission and the N.H. State Auctioneers Board. He took great pride in being a Shriner as a member of the Bektash Shrine as well as a member of the Masons at the Jerusalem Lodge in Keene.
Mr. Secord is survived by his wife, Shelley M. Secord, of Winchester; his two sons, William F. “Bill” Secord and his wife, Sabina, of Greenville, S.C., and Robert G. “Bob” Secord of Shanghai, China; nephew, Hans E. Konig, who was loved like a son, and his wife, Irene, of Hansville, Wash.; his siblings, Marilyn Turant and her husband, Tom, of Swanzey and Richard “Stu” Secord; and four grandchildren, Pierce Secord, Marshall Secord, Thomas Secord and Lillian Secord, all of Greenville, S.C. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forrest Lake Road, Winchester.
Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert P. Secord to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 S. Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
