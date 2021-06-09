Robert “Bob” O’Donnell, 72, of Winchester, originally from Havertown, Pa., lost his battle with cancer on June 5, 2021, at home with his loving family beside him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Eleanor O’Donnell. He leaves behind his wife, June O’Donnell, of Winchester; two daughters: Lori Mitchell of New Jersey and her two children, Aaron and Katie Glidden, and her grandson, Alex; and Jennifer O’Donnell and her significant other, Nick Contos, of Vermont, with their three children, Isaac, Scarlett and Lucas; two sons: Robert O’Donnell of New Jersey, with his two children, Emily and Andrew; and Daniel O’Donnell of Keene; his stepson, Shawn McCarthy, and his significant other, Tara Greene, of North Carolina; an almost son, Ron Maynard, of Florida; and his two kittens, Patches and Tabby.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.