Robert O. Young
Robert O. Young, 94, formerly of Langdon, passed away early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. Robert lived his life with faith, love and service.
He was born in Acworth on Nov. 7, 1924, the son of Clyde and Edna (Elliott) Young. He was a graduate of Vilas High School, served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1948, and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1965. Robert lived in Leominster, Mass., for many years, moving back to Acworth in 1980.
He was a member of the Alstead American Legion Britton Porter 57 and the Third Congregational Church in Alstead.
In 1952 he married Mary Rivers who passed away in 1980. In 1981 he married Joyce Ranta Adams who passed away in 2010. Surviving is his daughter, Rhonda Crowley and husband, Eugene, of Rindge; his step children, Robert Adams of Walpole, Maureen Adams of Alstead, Maria Blackmore of Canaan and Marcia Allen of Walpole; his brothers, David Young of Alstead and Lyman Young of Acworth; his sisters, Shirley Bradway of Stratford Springs, Conn., and Barbara Young of Acworth; his grandchildren, Shauna, Jared, Kali, Mark, Joy, Christopher, Daniel, Tyler, Shelby, Adelle; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Arthur Allen, Clyde, Daniel, Charles and Richard; and his sisters, Frances Soussa and Roselva Deardon.
There will be calling hours on Sunday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., with service following at 2 p.m., all at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Acworth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, c/o Mary Lou Huffling, P.O. Box 191, Alstead, NH 03602.
