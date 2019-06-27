Robert O. Capron
Robert O. Capron, 99, of Keene and longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
Born on May 31, 1920, in Marlborough, the son of Alice (Osbourne) and Wilmer Capron, Bob was raised and grew up in the family farmhouse that he loved dearly.
Bob was an extremely hard and dedicated worker. He spent his whole career working for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation, from which he retired. He spent many years as a volunteer for the Marlborough Fire Department.
Gardening was a favorite pastime of Bob’s and he regularly provided flowers for the Federated Church of Marlborough where he was a member. He was an avid baseball fan, always cheering on the Red Sox. He was also a lifelong member of the Grange and an active participant in the Peterborough Bowling League.
Bob leaves behind a nephew, Herb Capron and his wife, Judy, of Boxford, Mass.; nieces, Sharron Fields of Keene and Charlene Loomis and her husband, Gary, of Waterbury, Conn.; great-nieces and nephew, Tammy Izon of Brooklyn, Pa., Lauren Capron of Boxford, Mass., Margeaux Capron of Boxford, Mass., and Craig Fields of Walpole; sister-in-law, Dorothy Capron of Peterborough; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his three younger brothers, Herbert Capron, Gerald Capron and Harold Capron.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church, prior to the service, for a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery on Granite Street in Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert O. Capron’s name to Marl-Harris Emergency Services, P.O. Box 399, Marlborough, NH 03455.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
