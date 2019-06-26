Robert O. Capron
Robert O. Capron, 99, of Keene and longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church, prior to the service, for a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery on Granite Street in Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert O. Capron’s name to Marl-Harris Emergency Services, P.O. Box 399, Marlborough, NH 03455.
A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
