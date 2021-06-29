Robert O. Blanchette, 89, of Inverness, Fla., passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, in Crystal River, Fla.
He was born July 2, 1931, in Peterborough, to Oliver and Marion (Dione) Blanchette. In 1948, Robert joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. During his time in the service, Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business. In 1970, he retired from the Marine Corps with the rank of Captain. After the service, Robert worked with his father in the construction industry. Robert went on to work with Crotched Mountain as a Vice President of Human Resources and eventually retired from there as well.
Robert enjoyed playing tennis, ping pong, pinochle and water sports. He also enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV and going on cruises. He was a generous, loving man and will be missed by his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janet Blanchette, in 1995; and his sister, Lorraine Manha. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Blanchette, of Inverness, Fla.; his sons: Robert James (Vicki Lang) Blanchette, of Westminster, Colo.; and David (Doris) Blanchette of Rindge; his daughters: Lisa Renee Andrews and Debra Lynn Blanchette, both of Jaffrey; his step-daughters: Lisa Ann (Mark) Lucero and Andrea Marie Muratore, both of Ocala, Fla.; his brothers: Rodney Blanchette, Gerald (Sharon) Blanchette and David (Sue) Blanchette; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Dublin Cemetery, Dublin.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Jaffrey NH 03452 (www.cournoyerfh.com).
