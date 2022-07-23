Robert “Bob” Miles, 69, of Keene, died on July 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on May 31, 1953, the son of the late Harry Smart Jr. and the late Jane Hina.
Bob leaves his wife of 42 years, Kathleen “Dianne” Miles; his son, Mathias Hilliker, and his wife, Amy, of Worcester, Mass.; his daughters: Cathi Bills and her partner, KT Faulkner, of Winchester; and Heather Nearing and her husband, Cory, of Whitefield; and his grandchildren, Dustin Bills, Logan Miles, Natalia Bills, Gabriel Wunschel and Carson Miles. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Amara Bills and Samuel Miles.
Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert Miles II, in March 2022.
Bob served in the U.S. Army with the 50th Signal Battalion from 1970 to 1973. He was a paratrooper with the SKY Dragons 18th Airborne Corps.
Bob was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He was a dedicated worker. He worked in the maintenance/custodial field most of his career, retiring from Westmoreland School in 2017.
Bob loved his family deeply. He enjoyed getting the family together for cookouts and bonfires in his backyard, camping, picnics, vacationing in Maine, riding roller coasters and adventures with the grandkids.
He had an immense love for music which was seen by his vinyl collection and the upgrades of his iPod to fit his music collection. Bob made a song out of everything and could be heard singing in all he did. He lived with a song in his heart.
During basketball season, he could be found watching the Boston Celtics. He also loved photography and was always posting a “picture of the day” for others to see on Facebook.
Bob also leaves his siblings: Ed Benkowski and his wife, Laura; Lewis Miles and his wife, Janice; Michael Burpee and his wife, Cheryl; Sally Russell; Luke Smart and his partner, Lisa Porter; and Nicole Lehtomaki and her husband, Jake; and his brothers-in-law: Edward Olmstead and his wife, Myrlene; and Ross Boyle and his wife, Kim.
Bob was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Tierney; and his brothers-in-law, John Olmstead and Michael Boyle.
Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Robert’s life with calling hours on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Redemption Church, 1512 Back Westminster Road, Westminster, Vt., with a reception to follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude’s for Kids (www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Miles family or to share a memory of Bob, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.