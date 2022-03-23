Robert “Roby” “Rob” Miles II, of Keene, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Robert was born on Sept. 22, 1982, the son of Robert and Kathleen “Dianne” Miles. Robert was a loving son, brother, loyal friend and hard worker. Robert held his first job at Family Ties Restaurant, where he was employed for eight years. He worked at Chili’s for 12 years and Price Chopper for two years, where he made many good friends. Robert was an inspiration and fought a courageous fight through a heart transplant and leukemia.
Robert had a witty sense of humor and was known to say something funny aloud or under his breath often. He was known to always be whistling a tune, whether alone in a room or with others around. His interests included playing Pokemon GO and attending Pokemon GO fests, watching wrestling, white water rafting, and was an avid Atlanta sports fan, especially the Braves, Falcons and Hawks.
Robert was a true foodie and enjoyed Gordon Ramsey and Top Chef.
He leaves behind his brother, Mathias Hilliker, and his wife, Amy, of Worcester, Mass.; his sisters: Cathi Bills and her partner, KT Faulkner, of Winchester; and Heather Nearing and her husband, Cory, of Whitefield. He also leaves a niece, four nephews, and a great-niece. Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Robert’s life with calling hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and are requested to wear a shirt that reminds them of Robert. A memorial service will be held the following day, Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Redemption Church, 1512 Back Westminster Road, Westminster, Vt., with a reception to follow immediately after. Burial at Monadnock View Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert Miles II’s name are encouraged to be made to Joy’s Network — Cancer Resources for the Monadnock Region, 463 Washington St., Keene NH 03431 (603-762-1800, www.JoysNetwork.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Miles family or to share a memory or photo of Robert, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
