Robert Meagher

Robert “Bob” Meagher, 78, of Davenport, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Keene and Harrisville, passed away at his daughter’s home in Connecticut on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with his family at his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
His parents, Herbert and Catherine (Ryan) Meagher, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 8, 1942, in Queens Village, N.Y. Bob grew up in Queens Village, attending local schools and was a graduate of Holy Cross High School. Bob began his long career as a firefighter, first working for 10 years with the Setauket (N.Y.) Fire Department, and later with the City of Keene Fire Department for 17 1/2 years. Always wanting to serve his community, Bob graciously offered his services as a member of the Keene City Council; the Harrisville Board of Selectman; on multiple Homeowners Association boards; and as vice-president of the Keene Fire Firefighters Local No. 3265. When not serving his community, Bob enjoyed football, especially the Patriots, and watching the Red Sox. He loved to travel and found great solace in visiting the ocean and deep-sea fishing. He also enjoyed playing golf.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 13 years, Diane (Roberge) Meagher, of Davenport, Fla.; his three children: Debbie Fiori and her husband, Martin, of South Windsor; Karen Cimis and her husband, Bob, of Bow; and Robert “Robbie” Meagher Jr. of Florida; his grandchildren: Michael Cram and his wife, Christie; Matthew Cram; Ryan Cram; Kyle Cram; Alyssa Fiori; Olivia Fiori; and Abbey Meagher; two great-grandchildren: Nicholas Cram and Llera Meagher; his step-daughters: Debbie Leroux of Goffstown; and Dee Ann Riehl of Goffstown; his step-grandchildren: Christopher Heath, Matthew Riehl and Tim Riehl; a sister, Pat McIntire, and her husband, Neil, of Florida; his brothers, Jack Meagher and his wife, Maureen, of Island Park, Long Island, N.Y.; Ralph Meagher and his wife, Pam, of Mineral, Va.; and Joseph Meagher and his wife, Diane, of Brooksville, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Wendy Meagher; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Helen (Poppe) Meagher; his second wife, Linda Potter; two brothers, James Meagher and William Meagher; and a granddaughter, Ashley Meagher.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and fire department honors will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Family and friends in attendance at the calling hours, mass and committal are reminded of the requirement to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Meagher’s memory to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.