Robert “Bob” Meagher, 78, of South Windsor, Conn., and a former longtime resident of Keene and Harrisville, passed away at his home in Connecticut on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with his family at his side, following a courageous battle with cancer. A complete obituary and funeral services will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
